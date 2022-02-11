Ontario declares state of emergency in response to TRUCKER protests

CBC – Ontario is declaring a state of emergency in response to convoy protests against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, which have caused major disruptions in multiple areas of the province in recent weeks.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Friday morning while protest blockades continue to shut down parts of Ottawa’s city core and Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge.

Meanwhile, more protests are expected at Queen’s Park in downtown Toronto, forcing police to close off several roads in the surrounding area.

At a press conference Friday, Ford said he will convene cabinet and “urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.”

“This will include protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways. It will also include protecting the safe and essential movement of ambulatory and medical services, public transit, municipal and provincial roadways, as well as pedestrian walkways,” Ford said.

“Fines for non-compliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment. We will also provide additional authority to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn’t comply with these orders.”

Ford has faced criticism for not doing more to stop the so-called convoy protest in Ottawa, which is now set to enter its third weekend.

He has told the protesters, who are opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health measures brought in by governments to curb the spread of the virus, to end their blockades and go home. However, his government also declined a third invitation to participate in trilateral talks to deal with ongoing protests, sources told CBC News on Thursday.