ONTARIO: Fully Vaccinated Accounts For Highest Hospitalizations And ICU Patients

Ontario reported 3,630 people are in hospital with COVID on Thursday, though just over half of them were initially admitted due to complications with the virus.

For vaccination status among hospitalizations, 698 were unvaccinated, 179 were partially vaccinated and 1,894 were fully vaccinated. For patients in ICUs, 165 were unvaccinated while 15 were partially vaccinated and 181 were fully vaccinated. This dataset will grow and improve over time, officials noted.

In population comparison, while the majority of Ontarians are vaccinated, those who are unvaccinated are still far more likely to land in hospital or ICU than the vaccinated, according to Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 9,909 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 915,940.

Of the 9,909 new cases recorded, the data showed 1,336 were unvaccinated people, 303 were partially vaccinated people, 7,753 were fully vaccinated people. For 517 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,480 as 35 more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,884 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which an increase of 9 deaths since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.