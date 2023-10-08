NDP to hold New York town hall meeting October 8th

St. Vincent and the Grenadines leader of the opposition, Godwin, along with members of the party’s delegation, met with Vincentian business owners in New York on Friday.

Friday and a team of opposition members are in New York for a town hall meeting later this evening at Friends of Crown Heights and then onward to Toronto on the 15 to meet with the Vincentian diaspora living there.

In a video posted on the party’s Facebook page, Dr. Friday said, “The experience has been very good. We had the opportunity to meet with Vincentian business owners in New York to talk about fostering closer relations and how best to use the diaspora connection to link with businesses back home”.