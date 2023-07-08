Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton informed visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Guyana is a one-party state and raised concerns about governance, corruption, poverty, and democratic change.

Norton, who met with Blinken at the US Embassy in Georgetown after meeting with President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali, said he provided a dossier with the opposition’s views on food and energy security and the country’s significant infrastructure dependence.

Norton said the dossier “has several issues.” Food and energy security were highlighted. I pointed out that there is an over-emphasis on capital expenditure for infrastructure and no genuine attention on human development in the oil business, and of course it decried the fact that we are an oil nation living in poverty and the resources are not trickling down.

“We informed him of the consequences of this type of economic starvation of the African Guyanese community and like in my presentation, I spoke to the fact that a one-party state is emerging and we mentioned the politicisation of the Guyana Police Force and it operating as an arm of the People’s Progressive Party,” Norton said.

The opposition leader said that Guyana has hosted two US Secretaries of State in three years, demonstrating its global prominence.

“I underscored the fact that he himself said in his talk with the Western Hemispheric group that they are looking towards a free, secure, open and prosperous world and I said to him that we endorse those sentiments but we also believe that in the Guyana context, there is need for inclusiveness and once that can emerge, then we will find ourselves in a better position,” Norton said.

Mike Pompeo visited Guyana in 2020. He did not meet with the Opposition.

Guyanese media claimed that the Norton-Blinken meeting caught the Guyana administration by surprise, and Norton stated he utilized the meeting to discuss electoral reform and the need for an upgraded elections system before the 2025 polls.

“I told him that the guardrails of democracy are being removed and that Guyana is virtually a one-party state, and I suggested that we move toward inclusiveness and discussions.

“I also used the opportunity to point out that Guyana doesn’t have economic freedom and that (Government) contracts are allocated in a very discriminatory way, and he seemed very interested in us needing a stable situation after the next elections. “And I said essentially, that is possible once we can get a clean voters list and biometrics among other things,” Norton added.