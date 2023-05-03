Orlando’s wins ‘Independent Restaurant of the Year’ – Gimie Award

Chef Orlando Satchell, a prominent hospitality veteran, Caribbean cuisine expert and restaurant proprietor specialising in a Ti Manje fne dining offering, has yet again proven his excellence in the feld of gastronomy. He acquired the Independent Restaurant of the Year award at The Saint Lucia Tourism Awards, ‘The Gimies’. The prestigious premiere event was hosted at the luxurious Royalton Resorts Saint Lucia on April 26th, 2023. Chef Orlando’s triumph was undoubtedly a highlight of the evening for his dedicated supporters, elated team members and global patrons who were all virtual onlookers. The international chef was the frst nominee to be presented with a Gimie award at the prestigious ceremony.

Chef Orlando is a celebrated food and beverage professional in Saint Lucia and a well-known personality in the global hospitality industry. His culinary skills have impressed many and he has earned numerous accolades for his exceptional work. The owner of Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar has been passionate about cooking which he began at a young age. He has been perfecting his culinary craft ever since. He operated restaurants in Singapore, Miami and London, directing his experience toward creating recognition for Caribbean cuisine throughout the years.

The Independent Restaurant of the Year award is a prestigious honour and winning it appears to have been an easy feat for the charismatic chef. This distinguished award recognises excellence in the restaurant industry and celebrates the innovation, creativity and commitment of chefs and their teams at their respective privately owned

establishments. Chef Orlando’s restaurant has been praised for its exquisite food, exceptional service and warm, tropical ambiance. His dedication to his craft and commitment to creating a memorable dining experience for his customers have undoubtedly earned him this accolade.

The celebrity chef’s win at the Saint Lucia Tourism Awards is a signifcant achievement not only for him and his team, but for the entire culinary industry in Saint Lucia. This acquisition showcases his long-term mission as a Caribbean chef showcasing the Caribbean’s unique and diverse cuisine and recognises his contribution to both the region and the world. The Independent Restaurant of the Year Gimie award not only helps to promote Saint Lucia as a culinary destination, but also raises the profle of the island’s hospitality industry contributors.

Chef Orlando Satchell’s win is a testament to his exceptional talent, hard work and dedication. His achievement is an inspiration to aspiring chefs everywhere. Let us all join together in congratulating the business owner on this remarkable achievement and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors. Three cheers to the culinary headliner and man on the mission to achieve global placement for Caribbean cuisine!