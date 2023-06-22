A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when sustained winds of 39 – 73 mph (63 – 118kmh) associated with a tropical storm is possible, in this case within the next 24 hours.

At 5 am, the center of the Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.7° North; longitude 56.6° West, or approximately 310 miles (500 kilometers) east of the SVG. The system is moving towards the west at 15 mph (24 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts.

The center of Bret and its strongest winds are expected to pass well north of SVG tonight June 22nd, 2023. However, strong winds gusting possibly to storm force are likely during this period.

Marine conditions will deteriorate today with moderate to rough sea swells of 2.5m to 3.5m (8 ft to 11ft). As a result, a small craft and high surf advisory will be in effect from 12 noon today June 22nd. Consequently, only vessels capable of withstanding these swells should venture out. Small-craft operators should exercise extreme caution, possibly securing their vessels by 12 noon. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

Outer bands of Tropical Storm Bret will begin to affect SVG today with showers, periods of rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6inches (75 to 150mm) with isolated higher amounts are likely across the islands. A flash-flood watch will be in effect from 12 noon today June 22nd.

Source : Met Office