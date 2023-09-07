Over $25,000 in items stolen from 40yro man in Cane Garden

The Police are carrying out an investigation into a report of a burglary that took place on 31 August 2023 in Cane Garden.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an unknown assailant(s) entered the dwelling house of a 40 year old Manager and stole one (1) black Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cellular Phone valued at $2,500.00ECC, one (1)silver LG Cellular Phone valued at $800.00ECC, one (1) white Cellular Phone valued at $4,100.00ECC, one (1) gold chain with a Cross Pendant valued at $7,000.00ECC, one (1) gold hand Chain valued at $400.00ECC, one (1) Gold Chain valued at $3,500.00ECC, two (2) Gold Rings valued at $3,000.00ECC, two (2) Gold Bangles valued at $8,400.00ECC, two (2) Paco Rabanne Invictus Colognes valued at $800.00ECC, one (1) bottle of 750ml Hennessy valued at $120.00ECC and cash amounting to $40.00 Canadian Dollars (CAD) and $10.00ECC in cash.

Total value $27,530.00ECC and $40.00CAD.

Anyone with useful information that can assist with the investigation is kindly asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at telephone number 4571211, Ext 4838, or any Police Officer you feel comfortable talking to or call 999 or 911. All information received would be treated confidentially.

Source : RSVGPF