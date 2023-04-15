On, April 14, the Youth Empowerment Service (YES) Program held a registration drive at the Calliaqua Town Hall.

In an interview with the API, Gweneth Anthony, Youth Officer, stated that these registration campaigns are being done in various constituencies and that over 400 people have already registered, with a high turnout of male applicants eager to join the program.

“Participants are extremely well supported in the Program,” Anthony said.

The Youth Officer emphasized that the application procedure is “easy” and encouraged individuals already on the program to obtain additional educational qualifications in order to improve their portfolio and education.

The YES Programme was formed in 2001 with the goal of providing work experience to young people aged 16 to 29. Over the years, the apprenticeship program has had a high success rate.