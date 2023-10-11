Over 900 women, including from SVG, benefit from OAS/SEDI Project

OAS/SEDI Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project: Online trainings on Leveraging Meta Platforms to Advance Women’s Businesses Completed

The Executive Secretariat for Integral Development of the Organization of American States (OAS-SEDI) announces the completion of a series of live online training on various tools for assisting women in engaging in the digital economy. The training was offered by Meta, within the framework of its Partnership Agreement with OAS/SEDI to support the implementation of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Program in Central America and the Caribbean. Over 950 women benefitted from the training opportunity.

Training was offered for the following participating countries: El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, in Central America, and Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean. In Central America the Program is being implemented in partnership with the Regional Center for the Promotion of MSMEs (CENPROMYPE, for its acronym in Spanish).

The women entrepreneurs have indicated that the content provided has positioned them to advance their businesses. Entrepreneur Naomi Bannis-Sampson, General Manager of Bannis Farms Produce Inc. Dominica, stated that she was determined to understand how to use Meta tools including reels on Instagram and Facebook which are necessary for growing her business and improving her online presence.

Programs such as this demonstrate the OAS/SEDI’s continued commitment to building women’s capacity and expanding opportunities for their participation in the socio-economic development of their countries. The Women’s Economic Empowerment Project is being implemented by the OAS-SEDI in collaboration with CENPROMPYE, local partners, including government agencies, business associations, NGO’s and with funding support from the US Department of State Permanent Mission to the Organization of American States and Meta.