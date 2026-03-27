Overland: One dead, several critical after minibus plunges over embankment

OVERLAND, North Windward – A devastating motor vehicle accident in Overland on Thursday, March 26, has left one woman dead and several other passengers fighting for their lives in critical condition.

The fatality has been identified as Mary Brackin, a resident of Sandy Bay. According to reports, Brackin was transported to the Modern Medical Complex in Georgetown, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident involved a minibus, registered as H8660, which was traveling along the main road in Overland.

Reports indicate that the driver encountered difficulties while navigating the route, leading the vehicle to veer off the road and plunge over an embankment.

Emergency responders attended to several other passengers who sustained injuries during the crash. As of Thursday evening, multiple individuals remain in critical condition.

Officials have not yet released further details on the specific cause of the driver’s difficulties as investigations continue.