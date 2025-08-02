A vehicle accident in the Gorse community of North Central Windward, St Vincent has resulted in the death of an Owia woman.

Identified as Annette Huggins from Owia, the victim was traveling in a vehicle with registration PL 804 when the tragic incident occurred. The vehicle was reportedly heading north from the Colonarie Stretch towards Gorse when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and go over an embankment.

The driver was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, with preliminary reports suggesting that road conditions and vehicle control may have played a significant role in the accident.

Investigations are ongoing, and more details will be provided as they become available.