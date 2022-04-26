PAHO Director Says All Vaccine Gaps Must Be Closed

Dr Carissa F. Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said that vaccination coverage gaps, including for COVID-19 vaccines, must be closed.

In 2020, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported that 2.7 million children in the Americas did not receive the essential vaccines they needed to stay healthy due to interruptions in health services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We labored arduously to protect our populations against COVID-19, but our routine immunization programs were severely affected,” Dr. Etienne said at the launch of the 20th Vaccination Week in the Americas in Roseau, Dominica. Despite that, even before COVID-19 brought the world to a halt, our vaccination coverage had fallen below optimal levels, she said.

The last two years have set back nearly three decades of vaccination progress against polio and measles, creating a real risk for their reintroduction. “Today we are again at the same vaccination coverage levels that we reported in 1994, when these diseases still posed a serious threat to our children, families, and communities,” explained the director of the PAHO.

According to Dr. Etienne, “if this situation continues, we will pay an extremely high price in deaths, increased disabilities and enormous financial costs.”

Since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine 15 months ago, more than 66% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully immunized. “This is an important achievement, but it is not sufficient,” Dr. Etienne said.