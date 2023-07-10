PAHO holds meeting in Washington on future pandemic agreement

PAHO holding meetings on future pandemic agreement

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) opened talks in Washington on Monday to address the future pandemic instrument’s essential components and ramifications for the area, as well as suggested revisions to the International Health Regulations (IHR-2005).

The sessions this week, which are being attended by officials from PAHO’s 35 member countries, including those in the Caribbean, are intended to share information, create better understanding, and facilitate consensus, according to PAHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is driving and leading both processes, which aim to ensure that the health, social, and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is not repeated, and that the world is better prepared to prevent or respond to future pandemics through increased collaboration, exchange, and high-level political commitment.

“Member states have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to approve a new instrument and amendments to the IHR-2005 to lay the groundwork for a safer world for all humanity,” said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of PAHO, in a video message at the meeting’s start.

“It is critical that member states continue to participate actively in the Geneva deliberations, ensuring proper interaction and alignment between their respective capitals and permanent missions,” he said.

Representatives from the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs of the Americas will attend the second meeting held by the PAHO Director to “facilitate their meaningful participation” in the debates till Wednesday.

Members of countries’ permanent missions to the United Nations in Geneva and the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington will also attend the meeting.

The World Health Assembly established the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) in December 2021 to write and negotiate a convention, agreement, or other international instrument to increase pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response within the framework of the WHO Constitution. In 2024, this will be submitted for approval.

Last year, the World Health Assembly formed a working group of member nations to review proposed revisions to the International Health Regulations (IHR), a legally binding pact to combat the international spread of illness.

The IHR was earlier updated in 2014 to extend the validity of the yellow fever vaccination certificate for life, and in 2022 to lower the time of future modifications entering into force from 24 to 12 months.

The meeting is being held in preparation for the INB’s sixth meeting (July 17-21) and the IHR Working Group’s fourth meeting (July 24-28), when delegates from all WHO member countries will continue in-depth discussions on the preliminary draft pandemic instrument, chapter by chapter, as well as proposed amendments to the IHR (2005).

According to PAHO, an effective pandemic agreement based on country solidarity is intended to assist ensure that health staff globally are better prepared for the next pandemic, as well as more equal manufacturing and distribution of vaccines and other medical supplies.

“It also aims to ensure effective early detection and response measures against potential pandemic pathogens, as well as to improve response capabilities of health, laboratory, and research services, among other objectives,” PAHO noted.

Source : CMC