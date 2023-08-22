Pakistan: 2 children rescued, 6 others remain in dangling cable car

After sunset, an aircraft rescue mission in Pakistan was discontinued, and a ground operation was launched to rescue the remaining six persons in a dangling cable car.

After a rope split, eight people, including six children, were stranded in a cable vehicle suspended high above a ravine in Pakistan.

The children were riding the chairlift to school when a cable snapped around 1,200 feet (365 meters) into its journey in a remote, hilly area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Two army helicopters have been despatched for the rescue mission, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Source : Al Jazeera