Palestinian deaths mount as tensions with Israel spiral

Over the past 24 hours, Israel has carried out operations to crack down on militants following a spate of deadly attacks on Israelis.

Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinians during a raid in the northern occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinians.

Three people in the West Bank were shot dead on Wednesday, including a teenager and a lawyer as tensions rose.

The Israeli military increased operations after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian in a Tel Aviv bar last week.

The Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated at the time that security forces were being given “full freedom of action… to defeat terror,” but he did not specify what that meant.

12 Israelis and two Ukrainians have been killed in recent attacks by Israeli Arabs and Palestinians in Israel. It has been one of the bloodiest periods of its kind for years, putting the country on edge.

There have been twenty Palestinians killed in West Bank sweeps by Israeli forces since then, many of them gunmen. Two of the Palestinians who carried out attacks in Israel were from the Jenin district.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that two Palestinian youths were killed there on Thursday morning. Soldiers opened fire after they were shot at and attacked by improvised explosive devices (IEDs), an Israeli army spokesperson told Reuters.