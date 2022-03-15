PANCAP-PAHO to host webinar on Interventions for reducing HIV deaths

The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), will host a webinar on public health interventions for reducing HIV deaths through expanded HIV testing, rapid staging of HIV individuals, rapid screening of opportunistic infections (Tuberculosis, Cryptococcosis and Histoplasmosis), and rapid treatment initiation.

The virtual event will be facilitated by Dr Omar Sued, Advisor, HIV/STI Care and Treatment, PAHO and hosted by Dr Shanti Singh-Anthony, Coordinator, Knowledge Management, PANCAP.

The webinar will be held on Thursday 17 March 2022, during the following times:

Belmopan, Belize 09:00 AM CST

Eastern Time, ET 10:00 AM EST

Georgetown, Guyana 11:00 AM GYT

Kingston, Jamaica 10:00 AM EST

Port-au-Prince, Haiti 11:00 AM EST

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago 11:00 AM AST

Suriname Time, SRT 12:00 PM SRT

All regional stakeholders involved in the HIV response are invited to register and participate using the following link: