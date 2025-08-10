Passport stamps to be phased out in these 29 countries

Starting on Oct. 12, 29 countries in Europe will begin replacing passport stamps with a new Entry/Exit System (EES), which is expected to be fully implemented by April 10, 2026.

Intended to make border checks more efficient, this digital system will record when non-European travelers enter and exit a new country using fingerprint and face data.

The 29 countries involved (see below) are part of the Schengen Area, a zone in Europe where internal border controls have been mostly eliminated, allowing for the free movement of people among member countries. The Schengen Area currently includes 25 EU member states and 4 non-EU countries.

Historically, travelers have been able to move between these countries with minimal passport checks, and the new EES is designed to further streamline this process. It will offer self-service options and allow travelers to provide their information in advance to reduce time spent at border crossings.

The biometric data collected from travelers will also be used to help identify those who have overstayed, used a fake identity, or misused their visa-free travel. Border officers and law enforcement authorities will also have access to important traveller information, which can help them identify security risks.

Below is the complete list of the 29 countries that will start phasing out passport stamps on Oct. 12 as the new EES is rolled out: