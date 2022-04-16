Saturday, April 16
Updated:

Paul Kagame visits Jamaica and Barbados on Caribbean tour

Posted By St Vincent Times
Paul Kagame Jamaica and Barbados
All photos Presidency Rwanda Twitter

President Kagame has arrived in Kingston, Jamaica for his first visit and was welcomed by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister AndrewHolness.  The three-day State Visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In Kingston, President Kagame met with the Most Honorable Sir Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica.

President Kagame addressed Jamaica’s Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament at George William Gordon House on April 14.

President Kagame: ‘It is high time for Africa and the Caribbean to work together in a direct and sustained manner, both through our respective regional organizations — CARICOM and the African Union — and bilaterally’.

‘As Rwanda, we are also keen to cooperate with Jamaica much more closely and share experiences in trade and investment, as well as national unity and citizen development’.
‘It is no accident that the idea of African unity arose from this very island. Among the descendants of those who had been forcibly separated from their ancestral homeland, the pain of disunity and contempt was deeply felt’.
On the afternoon of April 14,  President Kagame met with the Opposition Leader of Jamaica and the President of the People’s National Party, MarkJGolding and MP Lisa Hanna, for discussions on a range of topics including increasing trade and cooperation.
Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication and a leading [SVG] St Vincent and the Grenadines news source.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply