Paul Kagame visits Jamaica and Barbados on Caribbean tour

President Kagame and Prime Minister Andrew Holness held a tête-a-tête meeting and presided over the signing of bilateral agreements in the field of Political Consultations and in the field of tourism development and cooperation before addressing members of the press. On April 15, President Kagame joins Prime Minister Holness for “Think Jamaica 2022” a public dialogue discussing various topics including the future of Africa-Caribbean partnerships.

On Friday (night) 15 April, President Kagame arrived in the Barbados where he was received at the Grantley Adams International Airport by the Most Honorable Jerome Xavier Walcott, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados for an Official Visit.

On Saturday (morning) 16 April in Bridgetown, President Kagame paid a courtesy call on Her Excellency Sandra Mason, President of Barbados.

President Kagame and Prime Minister The Hon Mia Amor Mottley held tête-a-tête as well as bilateral talks where they witnessed the signing of an agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation between Rwanda and Barbados.

President Kagame and Prime Minister Mottley met with Barbadian cricket legends and icons and received a gift from Sir Garry Sobers and Sir Wesley Hall. They discussed methods to encourage the growth and development of the sport in Rwanda, including through coaching.

President Kagame and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on Saturday afternoon (16 April) each planted a tree at the Barbados National Botanical Gardens which has become an international garden with trees planted by leaders from around the world.

President Kagame and Prime Minister Mia Mottley stopped by the Bush Hall Community Centre where President Kagame joined in a game of road tennis match. The players gifted President Kagame with two special Road Tennis racquets.