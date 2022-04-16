Paul Kagame visits Jamaica and Barbados on Caribbean tour

President Kagame has arrived in Kingston, Jamaica for his first visit and was welcomed by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister AndrewHolness. The three-day State Visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.
In Kingston, President Kagame met with the Most Honorable Sir Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica.
President Kagame addressed Jamaica’s Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament at George William Gordon House on April 14.
President Kagame: ‘It is high time for Africa and the Caribbean to work together in a direct and sustained manner, both through our respective regional organizations — CARICOM and the African Union — and bilaterally’.
‘As Rwanda, we are also keen to cooperate with Jamaica much more closely and share experiences in trade and investment, as well as national unity and citizen development’.
‘It is no accident that the idea of African unity arose from this very island. Among the descendants of those who had been forcibly separated from their ancestral homeland, the pain of disunity and contempt was deeply felt’.
On the afternoon of April 14, President Kagame met with the Opposition Leader of Jamaica and the President of the People’s National Party, MarkJGolding and MP Lisa Hanna, for discussions on a range of topics including increasing trade and cooperation.
President Kagame and Prime Minister Andrew Holnessheld a tête-a-tête meeting and presided over the signing of bilateral agreements in the field of Political Consultations and in the field of tourism development and cooperation before addressing members of the press.
On April 15, President Kagame joins Prime Minister Holness for “Think Jamaica 2022” a public dialogue discussing various topics including the future of Africa-Caribbean partnerships.
On Friday (night) 15 April, President Kagame arrived in the Barbados where he was received at the Grantley Adams International Airport by the Most Honorable Jerome Xavier Walcott, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados for an Official Visit.
On Saturday (morning) 16 April in Bridgetown, President Kagame paid a courtesy call on Her Excellency Sandra Mason, President of Barbados.
President Kagame and Prime Minister The Hon Mia Amor Mottley held tête-a-tête as well as bilateral talks where they witnessed the signing of an agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation between Rwanda and Barbados.
President Kagame and Prime Minister Mottley met with Barbadian cricket legends and icons and received a gift from Sir Garry Sobers and Sir Wesley Hall. They discussed methods to encourage the growth and development of the sport in Rwanda, including through coaching.
President Kagame and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on Saturday afternoon (16 April) each planted a tree at the Barbados National Botanical Gardens which has become an international garden with trees planted by leaders from around the world.
President Kagame and Prime Minister Mia Mottley stopped by the Bush Hall Community Centre where President Kagame joined in a game of road tennis match. The players gifted President Kagame with two special Road Tennis racquets.