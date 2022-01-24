Pentagon Places Thousands of Troops on Standby- Russia-Ukraine

The U.S. military has ordered up to 8,500 U.S. troops on standby to potentially deploy to Eastern Europe amid heightened tensions over Russia’s presence near Ukraine’s border, in what amounts to an escalation toward U.S. military involvement, U.S. officials said.

The “prepare to deploy orders” were issued to troops stationed at several U.S.-based installations, the officials said, but the troops haven’t been technically activated to deploy to the region, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday. The troops and their families were being notified on Monday, he said.