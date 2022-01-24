Pentagon Places Thousands of Troops on Standby- Russia-Ukraine

The U.S. military has ordered up to 8,500 U.S. troops on standby to potentially deploy to Eastern Europe amid heightened tensions over Russia’s presence near Ukraine’s border, in what amounts to an escalation toward U.S. military involvement, U.S. officials said.
The “prepare to deploy orders” were issued to troops stationed at several U.S.-based installations, the officials said, but the troops haven’t been technically activated to deploy to the region, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday. The troops and their families were being notified on Monday, he said.
Most of the troops identified would join a North Atlantic Treaty Organization response force to be activated by the alliance, Mr. Kirby said. Others could be deployed for other contingency operations.
The troops, if activated, would deploy to NATO nations in Eastern Europe like Poland or Lithuania, in logistics, medical, aviation, transportation and other areas, he said. The Pentagon could also deploy troops to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, with drones, Mr. Kirby said.
The troops who wouldn’t be part of the NATO response force were identified by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the event they would be needed for other missions. Such troops could support evacuation efforts at bases outside of Ukraine.
“The secretary wants us to posture to be ready for any other contingencies as well,” Mr. Kirby said.
