Perlinea Greaves: Arrest made in the killing of Dorsetshire Hill resident 

An arrest has been made in the killing of Perlinea Greaves, a resident of Dorsetshire Hill, which occurred on Thursday, February 9.

The information was divulged by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday, September 19, on the Issue of Hand program.

Gonsalves said he was informed by Commissioner of Police Colin John on his return from the CARICOM meeting in the Bahamas.

“I got a call from the commissioner of police, who informed me that the director of public prosecutions gave instructions to arrest a particular person and charge them. That person, I’ve been advised, is likely to be going to court on Monday to make his first appearance”.

Greaves was approached and shot in the head by an unknown assailant in Dorsetshire Hill on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at about 8:30 p.m.

The homicide of the 28-year-old Timekeeper of Dorsetshire Hill is the seventh in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year 2023.