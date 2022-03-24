Peru to approve bill on free admission to Universities

On Monday, the Peruvian government announced that the project for the bill on free admission to universities is in process.

Peru’s President, Pedro Castillo, said that the bill on free admission to universities would soon be presented to the Parliament for further approval.

The project will allow students who complete high school education to apply freely to universities. “The Ministry of Education, the Cabinet, have the bill ready for introduction in Congress (…). We will continue to work within this framework every day,” said the Peruvian President.

Castillo made the announcement during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the school year 2022 at Pre-school Educational Institution No. 527 Niño Jesus de Praga, located in Lima’s Pachacamac district. He noted that this new school year represents a further step in the Government’s effort and compromise to an institutional right such as education.

“Nobody and nothing can make it go backward,” the head of state said, adding that the return to face-to-face lessons reflects the efforts of all three levels, Government, parents, and teachers. He indicated that all students would be back in the classroom by March 28, after the two years of virtual lessons given the global pandemic.

The Peruvian leader appointed that more than 4 million students have returned to schools since last Monday, and over a million restarted the school year this Monday. “This is a result of joint efforts; nobody can claim credit for this task alone. It is an effort for children to be good citizens,” stated Castillo