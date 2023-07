Peter Ballantyne, the Milton Cato Labour Party’s first elected member of parliament for North Windward, has died at 79.

Ballantyne, who was elected in 1979, served as Minister of Health from 1979 to 1984.

Ballantyne died on Thursday, July 6, at his Sandy Bay home, following a brief illness.

He was 79 years old at the time of his death. Ballantyne leaves behind his wife Clare and their five kids.