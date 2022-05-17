Pfizer Covid booster doses are now authorized for kids ages 5 to 11

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a third dose of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 at least five months after their two-dose primary series.

A new study shows that protection provided by two shots wanes over time, according to Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA division responsible for vaccines. According to Marks, the FDA determined that a third shot can provide better protection for children in this age group, and the benefits outweigh the risks.

After analyzing data from an ongoing Pfizer clinical trial, the FDA determined that a subset of 67 children in this age group had higher antibody levels one month after receiving a booster shot. The drug regulator found no new safety concerns and that the children experienced the same mild side effects as other people do after receiving the booster shot. Swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, muscle or joint pain, chills, and fever are some of the side effects.

Before authorizing the booster dose, the FDA did not convene its committee of independent experts to discuss the data. The drug regulator has repeatedly moved forward without holding open public discussions on booster doses, frustration has grown among committee members.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 28 percent of children ages 5 to 11 had received their primary series of two doses as of April. In a statement Tuesday, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf urged parents to vaccinate their children against the rotavirus. Although Covid tends to cause fewer severe illnesses in kids, more children have been hospitalized with the virus since the omicron variant became dominant in the U.S. over the winter.

The U.S. is once again experiencing a rise in covid infections due to the spread of more transmissible subvariants of Omicron. As of Sunday, the U.S. reported more than 90,000 new infections a day, a 30% increase from the previous week. According to the CDC, new hospital admissions of people with Covid increased 8% over the past week.

With the exception of children under age 5, who are not yet eligible for a primary vaccination series, almost every age group in the U.S. can now receive three vaccine doses. The FDA’s advisory committee is scheduled to meet next month to review Moderna’s and Pfizer’s requests for the drug regulator to authorize their vaccines for kids under age 5.