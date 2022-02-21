No Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for India as calls for indemnity clause rejected

India’s Covid inoculation programme is largely driven by Indian made vaccines, and for a long time, many wondered why.

Last week for the first time, India’s health minister revealed reasons that forced India to rely heavily on indigenous vaccines.

According to WION , when India was reporting more than 100,000 Covid cases in November 2021, it was negotiating with Moderna and Pfizer to secure their vaccines.

However, the negotiation fell through and India went ahead with its own inoculation plan.

In February 2021, Pfizer Inc said it had withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator’s demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study.

However, it was never revealed by India before, why the discussions didn’t work out, even as the Indian government faced mounting criticism.

But during the book launch of ‘A Nation to Protect’ in New Delhi, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed why the Indian government didn’t procure the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

Mandaviya said that Moderna and Pfizer had placed a condition before the Indian government that it could only use their vaccines if an indemnity clause is signed.

The Health Minister said It means that if there was any side effect or if someone died after taking the vaccine, then the company will not be held accountable and prosecuted under Indian law.

The health minister said that it didn’t seem wise for the Indian government to accept their demands, and instead went ahead with the indigenous vaccines.

He said ‘New India will run by its own rules.

