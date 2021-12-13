Philadelphia: Groom robbed outside wedding reception

Police say the groom was getting some fresh air during his wedding reception when he was robbed of his Rolex watch by two armed men.

The suspects were able to get away after the theft.

The men were described as wearing all black and reportedly fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The groom was not injured in the incident.

Police are also investigating several armed robberies that have taken place in Center City in recent weeks, but investigators have not said if the Old City incident is connected.