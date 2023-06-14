PKF Takes a Stance for a More Sustainable Caribbean

Professional Firm supports the 40th Annual Caribbean Conference of Accountants at the Highest Level

When the 40th Annual Caribbean Conference of Accountants takes place in Grenada from June 22 to 24, 2023 it would be supported at the highest sponsorship tier by PKF Caribbean.

“PKF Caribbean is a selection of member firms of PKF International, which has a presence of over 400 offices in 120 countries around the world. With our global mindset, it is very fitting that the firm is supporting this regional conference this year, with its theme of ‘Sustainable Development: Our Responsibility’,” said Henry Joseph, Managing Partner, PKF Grenada.

In welcoming the Titanium level sponsorship, David Simpson, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean, reminded that PKF provides business and advisory services that range from supporting business growth, supporting entrepreneurs and not-for-profit organisations and providing assurance services to public interest entities, scaling as needed.

Joseph continued that “…at PFK we want to be judged on more than just our financial performance. The most admired and successful businesses today are those that not only deliver profit, but also those that recognize their impact more widely in the community and environment, and seek to contribute in a positive way.” Sustainability is therefore critical to the role of the accountant and taking ownership of environmental, social and governance matters.

In addition to PKF, the 40th annual event welcomes sponsorship from The Burns International Group (Oppenheimer) – a first time sponsor of the conference, as the Platinum sponsor.

“Oppenheimer’s inclusion is a welcome one and speaks volumes about the interconnectivity of the accounting profession in the Caribbean to the international market and global service providers,” Simpson underscored.

The ICAC’s 40th Conference also includes the return of support from other accounting firms with a regional presence, inclusive of BDO, Deloitte, EY Caribbean, Grant Thornton, KPMG Caribbean and PWC East Caribbean. Additionally, ACCA and CPA Canada have also confirmed their support and involvement, as has the Global Advisory and Accounting Network (HLB) and The Grenada Co-Operative Bank Limited and Intuit Quickbooks.

The ICAC’s annual conference is this year, hosted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean (ICAEC) – Grenada Branch – and Simpson noted that the ICAC’s 40th annual conference would be a special milestone based on the theme and topics chosen, the calibre of speakers secured and the support of the Government of Grenada and its Tourism Authority and the fact that “we outside again”.

The ICAC annual conference provides a forum of knowledge sharing for accounting and finance professionals in the Caribbean to participate for mutual and fraternal benefits – and after two years of meeting via virtual platforms, the event expects over 300 registrants from across the Caribbean.