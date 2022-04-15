Plane crash lands at Rémy-de-Haenen airport St Barts

The pilot and three passengers escaped death on Friday 15 April after the plane they were travelling in crashed into a sign at the St. Barts Rémy-de-Haenen airport.

Video surveillance footage shows the plane approaching at a high altitude then descending sharply then sliding along the runway with smoke trailing from the rear, raising suspicion the landing gear did not deploy.

The pilot was Michel Fauconnier, President of the flying club “Les Ailes Guadeloupéennes.”

Pilot and certified flight instructor Ariel Weiss told The Daily Herald it was clear from the video the pilot was too high and his speed too slow, causing the plane too stall.

“The right-side landing gear broke on impact. That’s why the aircraft veered off the run way to the right because the left side landing gear was still intact”, Weiss told The Daily Herald.