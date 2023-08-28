The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts extends its deepest condolences on the passing of veteran singer and performer, Denyse Plummer.

Plummer, who had been ailing for some time, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the age of 69.

Her versatile music career, spanning genres from pop music, calypso and gospel, resonated with audiences both locally and globally. Plummer’s extensive and diverse repertoire, including popular songs like ‘Woman is Boss,’ ‘Nah Leaving,’ and ‘Cyah Leave Him,’ brought attention to topics such as gender equality and cultural diversity, establishing her as a respected voice on social issues affecting Trinidad and Tobago. During her more than five-decade career, she earned numerous titles including multiple Calypso Queens and the National Calypso Monarch. In 2011, she was honoured with the Hummingbird Gold Medal for her significant contributions to culture.

Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, remarks that the music and cultural fraternity, as well as Trinidad and Tobago as a whole, have lost an important cultural giant.

He continues, “Denyse Plummer has touched every genre of music that represents who we are as Trinbagonians. Her journey as a singer and her legacy as a performer are punctuated with lessons in perseverance and dedication for us to follow. Her work exemplified how the power of music could effect positive change. We will certainly miss her vibrancy and passion, but we will forever be grateful for the joy her music and life brought to our hearts. Her work will continue to inspire national pride and unity in us for generations to come.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts expresses sympathy to the family, friends, and loved ones of Denyse Plummer during this time of grief.