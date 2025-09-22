PM, FM meet with Ambassador of Austria to OECS

PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER MEET WITH AMBASSADOR OF AUSTRIA TO THE OECS

Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves, and Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs held courtesy calls with Her Excellency Gabriele Méon-Tschürtz; Ambassador of Austria to the OECS, and Mr. Thomas Mayr-Harting on Friday, September 19, 2025.

These discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Austria. Key areas included climate resilience, technology cooperation, and capacity building initiatives.

These engagements reaffirm the Government’s commitment to advancing international partnerships that promote sustainable development and mutual growth.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs will continue to pursue opportunities that deepen cooperation with global partners for the benefit of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.