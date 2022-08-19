PM Gonsalves, Minister Caesar attend Agri-Investment Forum in T&T

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar are currently in Trinidad and Tobago for the Second Regional Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.

The three-day forum aims to raise awareness of the importance of food security in the region, improving productivity and value chains in the agriculture sector as well as creating investment opportunities for local and or regional producers among others.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has led the way in promoting food security in the region. Minister Caesar has also expressed confidence in Caricom’s initiative to reduce its food import bill by 25 percent in the next three (3) years.

The Minister also maintains that St Vincent and the Grenadines remain the veritable “food basket of the Southern Caribbean”.

The Prime Minister and Minister Caesar return to the state on Sunday, August 21, 2022.