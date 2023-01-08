PM Gonsalves pays visit to CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters

Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, paid a visit to the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana, during his four day official visit in the South American nation.

The Prime Minister met with Dr. Carla Barnett, the CARICOM Secretariat-General, and other staff members during his visit on January 6.

Gonsalves discussed the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Community, regional integration, climate change, difficulties in Haiti, increased rivalry in commerce and industry, and these topics (CARICOM).