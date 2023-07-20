EVERY EFFORT WILL BE MADE TO BRING THESE CRIMINALS TO JUSTICE-PM GONSALVES

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves insists that the government remains resolute on fighting crime and maintaining the security of each Vincentian is priority.

Speaking in response to Wednesday night’s shootings, the Prime Minister said additional security measures will be ramped up nationwide.

Speaking with the API, Dr. Gonsalves said Wednesday’s killings point to the issue of guns and their ease of access out of the United States.

“This fascination with guns and the guns coming from USA and then the ease in which they come in and then it’s mixed with drugs and other matters of vanity and all kinds of quest for power through the gun, we have to look to see if there is external involvement of one kind or another, ” the Prime Minister explained.

Dr. Gonsalves urged Vincentians to be co-operative with the police and law enforcement officials as every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators of Wednesday’s killings to justice.

” We have to be calm, we have to be resolute against the criminals, there are ramped up measures which are being taken …I want to appeal to the people in the communities to assist the police with any information that you have, the police are on high alert, so, too the border control officials, we have certain leads and over the next few days, we would be able to get a better handle on who is responsible for these killings, ” Dr. Gonsalves said.

Wednesday night’s shootings left 5 individuals dead.

The Prime Minister is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, following the EU-CELAC summit in Brussels earlier this week.