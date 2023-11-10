PM Gonsalves to attend First ever CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit

Caribbean leaders to hold summit with Saudi Arabia – First CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit.

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent, Ralph Gonsalves, will be among the Caribbean Community leaders who will meet with Saudi Arabian leaders next week for the first CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit.

The summit will take place on November 16.

Speaking to reporters in Trinidad last month, Prime Minister Keith Rowley stated that Saudi Arabia is one of the countries in the world that has a massive investment fund with which they make major investments all over the world, and that in CARICOM, one of the things these islands are always short on is an inflow of foreign direct investment.

“In recent times, Saudi Arabia’s interest in CARICOM has grown, and we have encouraged it.” “They have already made substantial investments throughout CARICOM,” Rowley told reporters.

The scheduled summit follows the highly successful Canada-CARICOM conference.

Economy of Saudi Arabia

The economy of Saudi Arabia is the largest in the Middle East and the eighteenth-largest in the world.[15] A permanent and founding member of OPEC, Saudi Arabia is also a member of the G20 forum as one of the world’s largest economies.

Saudi Arabia reportedly has the third most valuable natural resource reserves in the world, mostly petroleum and natural gas. The kingdom has the second-largest proven petroleum reserves and the fourth-largest measured natural gas reserves. Saudi Arabia is currently the largest exporter of petroleum in the world, which sees it occasionally referred to as a petrostate in Western media. Other major parts of the economy include refining and chemical manufacturing from the oil reserves, much of which is vertically integrated in the state-owned enterprise, Saudi Aramco.