‘PM Friday has no legal authority to fire or hire’

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves states that no Prime Minister or Minister has the legal authority to fire, remove, or hire a civil servant, police officer, teacher, nurse, or medical doctor.

Gonsalves last week emphasized that winning an election does not grant a political party “unrestrained, unshackled, unbounded executive power,” as all authority is checked and balanced by the Constitution, laws, and regulations.

Regarding the limitations of ministerial power and the processes for managing public officials, Gonsalves said the power to appoint or remove individuals within the public sector resides solely within the remit of the Public Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.

“While a Prime Minister has an input regarding the appointment of Permanent Secretaries (such as a veto power during consultations), they cannot unilaterally dictate the outcome”.

Gonsalves stated that the country is a “government of laws not of men,” meaning that even though individuals have influence, they must operate within a constitutional framework.

“Ministers are described as having “administrative authority” rather than absolute power, and the idea that they can simply “talk something into being” or act on a whim is characterized as an illusion. Even when a government wishes to move a high-ranking official, they are legally restricted”.

Using the example of Grace Walters, Gonsalves said that she cannot be transferred to a position less than her current B2 grade, nor can her status be diminished. To move her, the government reportedly had to create an entirely new, equivalent position in the estimates because they could not find an existing suitable post, he said.

Gonsalves said for the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Constitution directly involves the Prime Minister, but even then, they cannot be fired at will. Removal requires specific grounds, such as misbehaviour in public office or a mental or physical inability to function, and must follow strict legal procedures.

The former PM said that sometimes administrations try to transfer officials they dislike to the “administrative equivalent of Siberia“ (undesirable or obscure posts), but even these transfers must be executed by the Public Service Commission, which the speaker describes as not being “pliable” to political whims.

He says within the police force, the Commissioner of Police handles promotions from Constable to Sergeant. However, for any rank from Station Sergeant upwards, the decision-making power rests with the Police Service Commission.

Gonsalves says that while “crazies on the internet” may call for someone to be fired, the law provides a shield for civil servants against arbitrary political removal.