PM Mottley among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2022

Whether from a small island nation or a large, densely populated nation, there are some who stand tall and stand out.

One such person is Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The Prime Minister is a brilliant politician who knows how to shake things up. She is bold, fearless, and possesses a tremendous intellect and wit.

Mia Mottley, a young woman growing up in the Caribbean, has always been passionate about issues affecting the world. On the world stage, she advocates for responsible stewardship of our planet, including tackling poverty, debt, and climate change, so that nations large and small and people rich and poor can survive and thrive together.

During the COP26 summit in Glasgow late last year, she chided world leaders for not working harder to limit the potential catastrophic impacts of climate change.

While chair of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund’s Development Committee, she reminded the world’s finance experts that a country’s per capita income may not always be the best indicator of its wealth. A climate-change-induced hurricane can take a significant toll on that wealth.

Having won re-election by a landslide, Mia Mottley is an icon in her country. She commands the world stage with confidence. As a living embodiment of our conscience, she reminds us to treat our planet, and therefore one another, with love, dignity, and care.