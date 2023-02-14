PM says Guyana is the ‘cornerstone’ of regional energy development

Guyana is seen as a leader in the region when it comes to fighting climate change and making progress in the energy industry.

Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said this when the 2023 International Energy Conference and Expo opened in Guyana on Tuesday.

Gonsalves pointed out that Guyana’s new oil wealth will help the country build a “modern, competitive, multi-sided, post-colonial economy” that can help all of its people get ahead.

He said that the industry is one that needs to be navigated with strategy. He said that Guyana can be a leader in this way.

He pointed out that this leadership role is also important in the region’s ongoing efforts to ensure food security. He praised the government’s policies to reduce carbon emissions and use the country’s resources for the good of everyone.

Gonsalves said, “The Guyanese government has a concept of integration that has a lot of potential for the region, and Guyana can play a big part in that integration movement.”

The mega event gives people a chance to talk more about oil and gas investments, renewable energy, reducing the effects of climate change, and other issues related to the energy sector in Guyana and the region.

About 200 exhibitors from fields like agriculture, tourism, mining, and forestry, as well as just over 800 delegates and sponsors, will show off what they have to offer.

Over the next four days, professionals will also meet up and talk about how to save energy and develop it in the future.

The theme of this year’s energy expo is “Harnessing Energy for Development.” This is in line with the government’s promise to use the country’s oil and gas resources for everyone’s benefit.

Source : DPI