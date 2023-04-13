The St. Vincent government says absolutely no fetes will be held at government schools, hard courts, or playing fields.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves made the information public.

Gonsalves said he heard from sports personnel that a leaflet has been circulating saying a fete will be held at a playing field, but this will not be allowed.

“I just want to tell them and everybody else there would be no fat at any school. No fete at any hard court. I know there’s going to be a gospel event at the Chile playing field; that’s a different thing”.

“By mashing up these things, I’m just making it very plain. These things can take place in the open air; you can put up tents, you can do all kinds of various things; you just secure the perimeter properly so that people can come in to pay”.

Gonsalves said the great destruction of these facilities cannot continue, stating that church activities will, however, be an exception.