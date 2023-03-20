PM Silveria Jacobs ‘shocked’ at MP Brison’s arrest in corruption probe

St Maarten Prime Minister speaks on Rolando Brison arrest

“I have a great deal of sympathy towards the MP and his family; matters such as these leave very little room for the privacy of those close to the affected individuals within our small island society. It is my hope that they find strength during this time of turmoil,” said the Prime Minister of the situation. She went on to say, “I trust our legal system will ultimately deliver a fair and just outcome for all involved. I urge the public to not jump to conclusions and to be patient it takes its due course.”