For ten years running, the community of “Point” has won the Vinlec national lighting competition.
BEST LIT COMMUNITY
ZONE 1:
1st Rose Hall – Works
2nd Rose Bank – Village Square
3rd Layou- Velox Corner
4th Troumaca – Crossroads
ZONE 2:
1st Sion Hill – Intersection
2nd Town Hill
3rd Chauncey – Junction
4th Vermont
ZONE 3:
1st Top Belair
2nd Richland Park- Davis’ Square
3rd Biabou
4th Cotton Ground- Big City Bar
ZONE 4:
1st Point Village
2nd Diamond Village
3rd Owia
NATIONAL CHAMPION:
1st Point Village
2nd Sion Hill- Intersection
3rd Rose Hall – Works
4th Top Belair
BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSES Zone 1
1st Glenroy Pierre – Petit Bordel 2nd – Wesley Mc Kie – Golden Grove 3rd Everad Ince – rose bank
Zone 2
1st Wayne Dupont / Zachery audain – both Green Hill
2nd Ann Jones – Questelles
3rd Ianthe Cupid- Edwards – Gun Hill
Zone 3
1st Olivia Da Silva- Cane End
2nd Jose hooper – Belmont, Ginger Village 3rd Elmore Browne – Carriere
Zone 4
1st – Carol Jardine-Georgetown
BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSE:
1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End
2.Jose McField Hooper- Belmont, Ginger Village
3.Carol Jardine – Georgetown
4.Glenroy Pierre- Petit Bordel
Wayne Dupont – Green Hill
Zachary Audain – Green Hill
BEST LIT GARDEN:
- Villa Top Christmas Gardens – Hulls Residence Villa Top Vale
2.Recreational Park – Roseau
3.Richmond Hill Gardens- Richmond Hill
4.School Grounds – Fitz Hughes
BEST NATIVITY SCENE:
1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End
2.Town Hill
- Carol Jardine- Georgetown
- Jose McField Hooper- Belmont, Ginger Village
BEST LIT COMMERCIAL BUILDING
1st Coreas City Store
2nd Jax Enterprises Ltd
3rd Bank of St.Vincent and the Grenadines
