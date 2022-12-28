Wednesday, December 28

Point Village wins 2022 national community lighting competition

Editorial Staff

For ten years running, the community of “Point” has won the Vinlec national lighting competition.

BEST LIT COMMUNITY

ZONE 1:

1st Rose Hall – Works

2nd Rose Bank – Village Square

3rd Layou- Velox Corner

4th Troumaca – Crossroads

ZONE 2:

1st Sion Hill – Intersection

2nd  Town Hill

3rd Chauncey – Junction

4th Vermont

ZONE 3:

1st  Top Belair

2nd Richland Park- Davis’ Square

3rd Biabou

4th Cotton Ground- Big City Bar

ZONE 4:

1st Point Village

2nd Diamond Village

3rd Owia

NATIONAL CHAMPION:

1st Point Village

2nd  Sion Hill- Intersection

3rd Rose Hall – Works

4th  Top Belair

BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSES Zone 1

1st Glenroy Pierre – Petit Bordel 2nd – Wesley Mc Kie – Golden Grove 3rd Everad Ince – rose bank

Zone 2

1st Wayne Dupont / Zachery audain – both Green Hill

2nd Ann Jones – Questelles

3rd Ianthe Cupid- Edwards – Gun Hill

Zone 3

1st Olivia Da Silva- Cane End

2nd Jose hooper – Belmont, Ginger Village 3rd Elmore Browne – Carriere

Zone 4

1st – Carol Jardine-Georgetown

BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSE:

1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End

2.Jose McField Hooper- Belmont, Ginger Village

3.Carol Jardine – Georgetown

4.Glenroy Pierre- Petit Bordel

Wayne Dupont – Green Hill

Zachary Audain – Green Hill

BEST LIT GARDEN:

  1. Villa Top Christmas Gardens – Hulls Residence Villa Top Vale

2.Recreational Park – Roseau

3.Richmond Hill Gardens- Richmond Hill

4.School Grounds – Fitz Hughes

BEST NATIVITY SCENE:

1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End

2.Town Hill

  1. Carol Jardine- Georgetown
  1. Jose McField Hooper- Belmont, Ginger Village

BEST LIT COMMERCIAL BUILDING

1st Coreas City Store

2nd Jax Enterprises Ltd

3rd Bank of St.Vincent and the Grenadines

