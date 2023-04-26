Pole Yard development stalled owing to anticipated resident migration

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will relocate the people of the Pole Yard hamlet to make room for the construction of an acute referral hospital at Arnos Vale.

Last Tuesday, Minister of Tourism Carlos James made the announcement on STAR FM.

Residents are clamoring for better conditions in pole yard, according to James, However, he stated that the lack of infrastructure development in Pole Yard was due to the anticipated transfer of population, a situation similar to what occurred in Bottom Town during the port’s construction.

“It’s as simple as that. We have to relocate them.” We will find land for them to build homes on because they are on the outskirts of the location for the acute referral hospital. The entire region will be redeveloped”.