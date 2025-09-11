Police Alert: 73-year old man with Dementia missing

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is asking the nation’s help to find Elrid “Grillo” Holder, a 73-year-old resident of Lowmans Leeward.

Elrid, who suffers from dementia, has been missing since Friday, August 22, 2025. He was last seen at 8:00 a.m., wearing an army green T-shirt and camouflage shorts.

His family and the Police are deeply concerned for his safety. Time is critical.

We are asking EVERY Vincentian to look around your surroundings and anywhere someone might seek shelter.

If you see him or know where he is, call us immediately at:

999 / 911

Police Control: 457-1211

Questelles Police Station: 456-1750

Or speak to any trusted police officer.

Please contact us directly so officers can respond quickly.

Let’s unite as a nation and bring Elrid “Grillo” Holder home safely.