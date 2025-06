Businessman charged with Assault

On June 10, 2025, police arrested and charged Erick Sheen, a 34-year-old Businessman of Campden Park, with the offence of Assault.

The investigation revealed that the accused assaulted a 36-year-old Supervisor of Glen, by throwing a breakable bottle at him, with the intent to commit the offence of wounding.

The offence was committed in Glen on June 9, 2025. Sheen is expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court to answer the charge.