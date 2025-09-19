Police Arrest Security Guard Over Chair‑Attack

Security Guard Charged with Assault

On September 16, 2025, police arrested and charged Roen Richardson, a 44-year-old Security Guard of Ottley Hall, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 48-year-old Security Guard of Largo Height by hitting her on her right hand with a plastic chair causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on September 12, 2025. Richardson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one (1) surety and is to report to the Central Police Station every Thursday between 6am and 6pm. The matter was adjourned to June 2, 2026.