Standard Caribbean Shipping Keeps the Tradition Shining

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force proudly acknowledge Standard Caribbean Shipping for their continued sponsorship of the trophies for the annual Police Christmas Caroling Competition.

On December 10th, 2025, during a brief ceremony at the Police Conference Room, Alwyn “Allie” Munroe handed over the trophies on behalf of Standard Caribbean Shipping. The presentation was received by ACP Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, who accepted them on behalf of Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams.

Also present during the handover were Sgt. Edson Smith of the Public Relations Department and WPC Rockel Coombs, who joined in expressing appreciation for this long-standing partnership.

Standard Caribbean Shipping has been a loyal supporter of this cherished Christmas tradition, helping us celebrate excellence and keep the festive spirit alive across our communities.

We extend heartfelt thanks to the company for once again helping to keep carolling alive in 2025.

Join us on December 12th at the Central Police Station Grounds for an evening of music and Christmas cheer