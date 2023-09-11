POLICE CORPORAL GRADUATES WITH MASTER’S DEGREE IN FORENSIC PSYCHOLOGY

SVG Police Corporal No. 808 Mrs. Verna John graduated with honors from Kings Graduate College’s Rochelle Campus in New York with a Master’s Degree in Forensic Psychology, Magna Cum Laude (With Great Distinction).

Cpl. John, who graduated from the University of the West Indies, Global Campus on October 16, 2021, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and a Minor in Youth Development Work with First Class Honors, began her graduate studies in January 2022 at the Kings Graduate College in St. Lucia before transferring to the sister college in New York, USA.

With a sense of joy and fulfillment “I fell in love with psychology during my undergraduate studies, and after some thought, I concluded that forensic psychology worked well with social work and could also be used in the police organization, and thus the criminal justice system,” John remarked. As a cop, I place a high priority on knowing psychology, criminal behavior, the criminal justice system, and how they all intersect.”

During the early stages of her educational career, John admitted that ‘fear’ was a significant hurdle for her. “Initially, fear was my greatest challenge,” she explained. “Fortunately, I did not allow my fear of inadequacy and self-doubt to paralyze or immobilize me.” As time went on, my worries became my best motivation, and achievement became my mindset. I had a strong faith in God, and one of the numerous passages that helped me keep focused during my studies was “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:3.

Cpl. John finished her internship as a Case Manager at the Freedom Youth Family and Justice Center in New York. Her responsibilities included counseling kids and conducting intake examinations for survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse. She had the opportunity to work with the Department of Homeland Security, the New York Police Department (NYPD), and the Administration for Children Services (ACS) during her internship. She is now finishing her Optional Practical Training (OPT) as a Mental Health Therapist at a Pennsylvania Mental Health Outpatient Agency.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank God for his unfailing love and strength, as well as my family and friends for their support throughout this journey, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Commissioner of Police, and, by extension, the RSVGPF,” Cpl. John said.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force congratulate Cpl. Verna John on her academic achievement and wish her the best in her future endeavors, which will benefit the organization and the country.

Source : RSVGPF