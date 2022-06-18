Police in Dominican Republic told to attend church

Director of the National Police directed the various regional directorates to select “police commissions to observe the Sunday masses and cults” of the Catholic and Evangelical churches and to report “each Monday” the details of the agents, churches, and photographic images of the activities.”

Memorandum 17080, dated May 20, 2022, provides that “agents receive religious guidance and integrate into this healthy work of our society, which will allow them to interact with citizens of good faith,” states the same document.

The request, from Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, was issued again last week and asks the commanders of each jurisdiction “to carry out the coordination of the place in all the areas under their respective commands in order to select commissions of police members” who will attend the “worships carried out by the Catholic and Evangelical churches.”.