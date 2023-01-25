Police in SVG launches investigation into 3rd homicide for 2023

Unknown assailant(s) caused the death of Cedars resident Randolph Carlos James

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Randolph Carlos James, 66 years old Farmer of Cedars.

Investigations revealed that on 19th January 2023, James’ body was discovered with injuries to the head.

A postmortem examination of the deceased revealed that he died as a result of blunt-force trauma.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810 or the officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

James’s death marks the third homicide for the year 2023.