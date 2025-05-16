Police Nab 19-Year-Old for Stabbing Bus Conductor

Labourer charged with Wounding

On May 15, 2025, police arrested and charged Wayne Jackson, a 19-year-old Labourer of Richland Park, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, Jackson allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 26-year-old Bus Conductor of Belmont,“by stabbing him to the left side of his neck with a pair of scissors.” The offence was committed in Mesopotamia about 9:00 p.m. on April 17, 2025.

Jackson was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one (1) surety. He appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court where he pleaded not guilty and the matter was adjourned until June 13, 2025.