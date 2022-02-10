Police relaunch use of traffic ladders in Guyana

SOURCE – Guyana Police Force – Traffic ranks of the Guyana Police Force in a bid to ease congestion in the city of Georgetown, more particularly in Regional Division 4 ‘A’, has been outfitted with ‘traffic ladders’ which will aid them in dispensing traffic duties effectively, especially at busy intersections.

The Guyana Police Force had initially launched this initiative mid-last year, however, in October 2021 the fire which gutted the majority of the buildings in the Brickdam Police compound, saw all being destroyed.