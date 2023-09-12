The relentless pursuit of members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in taking illegal firearms off the streets in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to bear fruits.

On Sunday 10 September 2023, while conducting investigations into the fatal shoot of Jamal Finch, alias “Cribit” of Sion Hill, the police recovered one (1) 9mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition at the deceased place of abode.

Finch was shot and killed on Friday 8th September 2023 in Mala Village at about 11:55 p.m. by an armed assailant(s) while walking to his home.